BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Governor Brad Little will be heading to Texas next week.

On Sunday, Governor Little along with 13 other Republican governors will visit the Eagle Pass area along the Texas-Mexico border to hold a press conference on the actions being taken to protect American’s from President Biden’s open border policies.

The governor’s trip comes about a week after he announced he was sending two teams of Idaho State Police troopers to Texas to help with border security.