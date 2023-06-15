RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed into law a $380 million public financing package to help build a Major League Baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics on the Las Vegas Strip. He signed the bill Thursday in Carson City a day after the Democrat-controlled legislature approved the plans. Hours earlier, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred outlined a months-long approval process for the A’s proposed move there. The $1.5 billion stadium with a retractable roof is planned near the homes of the NFL’s Vegas Raiders and the NHL’s Golden Knights, who won the Stanley Cup this week in just their sixth season.

