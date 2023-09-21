A coalition of 25 governors and the Biden administration are set to announce a pledge Thursday morning to quadruple the number of heat pumps in U.S. homes by 2030. Heat pumps are important because they use little electricity, yet are able to heat and cool buildings. Since they often replace oil or gas furnaces that add greenhouse gases to the air, they can meaningfully address climate change. The pledge on heat pumps is a collection of state initiatives to work toward the goal of ramping down emissions to zero by 2050.

