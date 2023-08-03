BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little is set to discuss Idaho’s water supply trends with leaders and stakeholders at the Governor’s Water Summit Monday.

Water is a precious resource of the state that can be carefully managed or mishandled.

Governor Little believes the summit will present an opportunity to thoroughly discuss water resource matters and strengthen Idaho’s water supply for future generations.

He will provide introductory remarks before listening to panel discussions moderated by the idaho water resource board.

The summit will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Idaho State Capitol Lincoln Auditorium, located at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise.

The event is open to the public and will be live streamed through Idaho in Session HERE.