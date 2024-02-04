IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Grace Grizzlies came out on top on Saturday with a 45-33 victory over the Butte County Pirates.

With the win, the Grizzlies advance to the High Desert Conference championship game on Thursday night at Thunder Ridge High School. They only need to win one of two games to advance to state.

The Pirates will play Challis on Monday night at Thunder Ridge for a chance at a rematch with Grace.