POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Grace Lutheran Church in Pocatello needs your help to provide students a better experience for the upcoming school year.

The church is hosting a Back 2 School Giveaway for the students in Southeast Idaho.

They will be giving away backpacks, school supplies, and food boxes donated from the Idaho Food Bank.

For the last 14 years, Gate City Christian Church has helped put on the event, and helped 2,200 kids back in 2019.

Grace Lutheran senior pastor Jonathan Dinger says that every single kid needs adequate school supplies, and believes they won’t be able succeed without them.

“Getting an eraser is not all that exciting,” Dinger said. “But when you put it all together and you see a kid actually kind of shop for their stuff. They pick their own bag. They get to select the stuff from a whole list of people who are helping them put that in their backpack. It’s pretty exciting.”

The Back 2 School Giveaway is Saturday Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello.

For more information on how you can help, you can contact the Grace Lutheran Church at 208-237-0467.