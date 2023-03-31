Congratulations to Matt and good luck at Bethel University!

Samuelson joins a Pilots program located in Mishawaka, Indiana in the northern part of the state.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Royal volleyball standout Matt Samuelson signed his NLI Friday afternoon to play volleyball for the Bethel University Pilots in Indiana.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.