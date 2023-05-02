GRACE, Idaho (KIFI) – Another four-time wrestling state champion is heading to the University of Providence, as the school’s wrestling team announced Grace’s Hans Newby signed his letter of intent with the Argos Tuesday.

Newby is the third four-time state champion in the last four years to commit to Providence, along with South Fremont’s Sawyer Hobbs in 2020 and Hunter Hobbs this year.

Congratulations to Hans and good luck at Providence!