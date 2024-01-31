NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Noah is ready to face one of the toughest audiences of his career, the millions watching as he once again hosts the Grammy Awards. He calls it “easily the most nerve-wracking thing that I do” and loves it. This will be Noah’s fourth consecutive hosting gig for the awards. He said he’s looking forward to the live performances, especially ones by nominated artists Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Travis Scott. Noah is also a nominee. But he predicts his comedy album “I Wish You Would” will lose to “What’s in a Name?” by Dave Chappelle. The 2024 Grammy Awards will be held Sunday in Los Angeles.

