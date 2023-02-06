By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

For almost as long as the 50 years of history celebrated on Sunday’s Grammy awards, rap artists have had an uncomfortable relationship with the music’s biggest institution. Certainly the Grammys hope that 2023 represents a turning point. The 15-minute Questlove-curated history lesson was a blast and offered some overdue attention. DJ Khaled’s performance of “God Did” featured a memorable performance by Jay-Z. Dr. Dre was given an innovator’s award named for him. Other standout Grammy moments: Beyoncé’s haul of awards, Harry Styles’ style, a breezy performance by show host Trevor Noah, and a surprise song of the year win for Bonnie Raitt.