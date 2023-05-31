SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A failed political candidate has been indicted on federal charges including election interference in connection with a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of state and local lawmakers in Albuquerque. A grand jury indictment was unsealed Wednesday that takes aim at failed former Republican candidate Solomon Peña and two alleged accomplices. The felony charges include additional conspiracy and weapons-related counts in connection with recent shootings on the homes of four Democratic officials. The attacks came amid a surge of threats and acts of intimidation against public officials after former President Donald Trump and his allies spread false claims about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.