(CNN) — A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Daniel Penny, the retired US Marine who held Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on the New York City subway, according to a source with knowledge of the case.
Penny was indicted on second-degree manslaughter charges.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
