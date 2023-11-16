ALTA, Wyo. (KIFI) – The winter ski season kicks off Friday.

Grand Targhee Resort is opening up its mountain on Friday at 9 a.m.

However, the lack of snowfall is limiting the amount of terrain that will be open.

At this time last year, the resort had already accumulated nearly 100 inches at the base.

This year, the base has only seen about 10 inches so far and none of that has come from the past week either.

So out of the six lifts on the mountain, only the Shoshone lLift and the new Huckleberry Conveyor will be open.

Uphill travel is also closed until further notice.

We’ll have a ski report out Friday showing when other ski resorts are projected to open up.