MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — On Sunday, June 4, at approximately 1 p.m., two individuals were seen approaching and touching a bison calf at the southern end of Elk Ranch Flats in Grand Teton National Park. The incident is currently under investigation and the park is asking for any information.

If you were in the Elk Ranch Flats area on the afternoon of June 4 and have information that could help in this investigation, or if you know who these individuals are, call the park Tip Line 307-739-3367. If you see any harassment of wildlife happening in the park, you may also call the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301 to report the incident.

Interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring. In this case, fortunately, the calf was successfully reunited with its herd, but often these interactions result in euthanizing the animal. Approaching wildlife can drastically affect their well-being and survival.

The safety of wildlife and visitors, depends on everyone following these simple rules: