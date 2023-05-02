MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Families and children of all ages are invited to participate in Grand Teton National Park’s Junior Ranger Day on Saturday, May 6.

This year’s event Grand Migrations is themed around the great wildlife migrations that take place throughout Wyoming. The program includes information about deer, elk and pronghorn that spend their summers in Grand Teton and migrate to other locations throughout the state. Junior Ranger Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose and is free and open to the public.

The event will include indoor and outdoor fun for the whole family. Families can play games, do crafts and activities with park staff as well as Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation, Teton Raptor Center, the National Elk Refuge and Wyoming Stargazing. Fire engines, patrol vehicles and snowplows will also be available for exploration. All children who participate in activities can earn a Junior Ranger badge.

Junior Ranger Day is made possible in part with support from the Grand Teton Association. The non-profit park partner will offer a 15% discount on merchandise in the visitor center bookstore on Saturday, May 6.