IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A special tribute for JJ and Tylee is happening here this weekend.

The eastern Idaho community has held a special place in the hearts of JJ’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock.

Because they feel close to our area, they are having a celebration of life for JJ and Tylee in Idaho Falls on Saturday, April 27.

The community is invited to attend and share in remembering their lives.

Larry Woodcock said they love the people here. “It’s sad for Kay and I because we have so many wonderful friends up there now,” Woodcock said. “I mean, they’re not friends. They’re our family. And I love the state of Idaho. I just I have so much love for that part of the country up there, Idaho. Now, some of your neighbors, I don’t have much love for,” Woodcock said.

The celebration of life will be held this Saturday at a Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls.

The family will hold a visitation to receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., and the service will begin at 1 p.m.

Larry will be speaking and there will be a video tribute to the children.

Wood Funeral Home is taking care of the arrangements.