IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Community Foundation has grants of up to $25,000 available for nonprofits, schools and other qualified organizations that serve east and southeast Idaho through its Forever Idaho East Grant Program.

Forever Idaho East provides grants to community organizations that serve Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Clark, Custer, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power and Teton counties. The maximum grant request is $25,000, though most grants will range between $3,000-$8,000.

Deadline to apply is June 15. First-time applicants will need to allow two business days to register for a free account with the Idaho Community Foundation to complete their application. Returning applicants will need to sign up for two-factor authentication, which provides their account with an extra layer of security.

For more information or to apply: https://www.idahocf.org/grants-scholarships/grants.

Forever Idaho East distributes general operating grants with special consideration given to organizations working in one of ICF’s Areas of Impact (Family Homelessness and Basic Needs, Mental and Physical Health, Educational Opportunities, and/or Access to Services). If awarded, funds may be used for any direct or indirect costs related to the organization’s activities, including payroll, rent, utilities, supplies and equipment, project costs, capital improvements, and/or programmatic needs.

Forever Idaho grants are funded through the generosity of donors who recognize that needs within communities and among nonprofits are constantly changing, and they have entrusted ICF with the flexibility to forever meet those evolving needs.