POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – It was all Grays, all night at Halliwell Park Monday, as Gate City dominated the Idaho Cutthroats for a 22-0 victory.

Brayden Pieper got it started with a two-run single in the first inning, followed by a five-run second that gave the Grays a 6-0 lead at the time.

From there, Gate City continued to run away with this one, eventually winning by 22 runs.

Next up, the Grays travel to Smithfield to face the Blue Sox Friday at 7:30 p.m.