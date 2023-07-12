POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Gate City Grays got back in the win column Wednesday night, as Gate City scored a home victory 9-5 over the Idaho Threads.
Despite Idaho taking the early 1-0 lead, the Grays’ bats would erase that deficit quickly. A Mario Landeros RBI single tied the game at one run apiece after an inning.
Then, with another two out hit in the second inning, Thomas Anderson’s RBI double gave Gate City the lead for good.
Next up, the Grays are back in action right away, facing the Logan Royals Thursday night at Halliwell Park with first pitch at 7:30 p.m.
