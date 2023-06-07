POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Offense was alive and well Tuesday night at Halliwell Park, where the Gate City Grays won a slugfest over the Brigham City Peaches 12-11.
This was a back-and-forth battle all night long. The Peaches jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Grays put up a five-spot in their first at-bat to take a 5-4 lead.
Ultimately, a three-run sixth inning from Gate City would be the difference in a Grays victory.
Next up, the Grays travel to Smithfield to face the Blue Sox Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.
