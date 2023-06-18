AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Gate City Grays spoiled the home opener for the Idaho Cutthroats Sunday, winning in dominating fashion 15-5 in Ammon.

Gate City took the lead right off the hop, tallying two runs in the first inning and two more in the second inning to keep the Cutthroats out of arm’s reach.

From there, the Grays continued to add to that advantage, eventually winning by double digits.

Next up, the Grays face the Royals in Logan Tuesday while the Cutthroats return to the diamond Wednesday against an opponent that is to be determined.