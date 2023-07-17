POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Gate City Grays stayed red hot Monday night, as they blew out the Idaho Cutthroats 10-0 for their fifth straight win and their 10th victory in 11 contests.

A two-out rally got the Grays going in the bottom of the first. A Tyler Vance single and a Mason Van Arsdall RBI double gave Gate City a 1-0 lead.

The Grays continued to add to that advantage, tallying three more runs in the second inning and continuing to spread the lead to 10 runs by the end of their victory.

Next up, the Grays are right back at it Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against the Idaho Threads at Halliwell Park.