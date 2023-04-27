IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Pitching was on point for the Skyline Grizzlies on Thursday, as they only surrendered one total run in a doubleheader sweep of the Idaho Falls Tigers.

Brayden Merzlock got it going for the Grizz in game one, tossing a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits and striking out nine Tigers in a 5-0 victory.

Not to be outdone, Nate Hurst went all the way in the second game of the day as well, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out four in a 4-1 win.

Next up, the two rivals square off one more time in the regular season Friday at 4:00 p.m. at Melaleuca Field. With Thursday’s results, Skyline will be the three seed in the 4A High Country Conference tournament, and Idaho Falls will be the four seed.