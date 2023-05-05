BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – In Friday’s semifinal battles between Blackfoot and Skyline, Bronco pitchers Dax Whitney and Ryan Reynolds were the story, as they both pitched complete games to lead Blackfoot back to the 4A High Country Championship.

Whitney got the start in game one, striking out 13 Grizzlies while allowing only one run on three hits in a 7-1 victory.

Then, Ryan Reynolds kept Skyline off the scoreboard throughout game two. He tossed a shutout, and the Broncos did all they needed to do as a result, score one run, to score a 1-0 victory and a sweep.

Next up, Blackfoot faces Bonneville in a rematch of last year’s 4A High Country Championship Series that Bonneville won. Games one or two are Wednesday at Bonneville, starting at 3:30 p.m.