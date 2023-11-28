IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber announced a groundbreaking partnership with Local News 8, the leading news source in the Idaho Falls region.

This aims to strengthen community ties, enhance local business visibility and foster a deeper understanding of the issues that matter most to residents.

“We are excited to embark on this collaborative journey with Local News 8,” Greater Idaho Falls Chamber CEO Paul Baker said. “This partnership demonstrates our commitment to fostering a vibrant and connected community. Local News 8’s reputation for delivering accurate and timely news aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide valuable resources and support to our members.”

The collaboration between the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber and Local News 8 represents a significant milestone in the efforts to connect businesses, organizations and the community at large. By joining forces, both entities will leverage their strengths to amplify the reach of essential news, events and initiatives impacting the Idaho Falls community.

“The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber and Local News 8/Eyewitness News 3 share the objective of helping and promoting local businesses by creating and developing successful marketing campaigns to enhance their awareness in the market and invite consumers to come shop and purchase goods & services regularly,” NPG of Idaho General Manager Kalvin Pike said. “It is an honor to work with Paul Baker and the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber to impact Idaho Falls business positively.”

This partnership signifies a commitment to providing residents with comprehensive and reliable information while strengthening the bridge between the local business community and the broader public. The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber and Local News 8 look forward to this collaboration’s positive impact on the region and are eager to embark on this journey together.