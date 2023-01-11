BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Oregon senators just heard details of a bill inviting Idaho to discuss relocating the Idaho/Oregon state line.

The bill was introduced Monday after some Oregon senators were sworn-in.

Idaho Governor Brad Little was also invited to take part in the discussion.

Out of the 15 rural, conservative counties of eastern oregon that are proposed to become part of idaho, 11 have already approved ballot measures through voter support.

The bill now lies on the desk of the new president of the Oregon Senate.

According to rules approved Monday, any progress on a senate bill requires his approval.

