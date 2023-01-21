By COSTAS KANTOURIS

Associated Press

FERES, Greece (AP) — An official in Greece says the country has prevented around 260,000 migrants from entering illegally in 2022 and arrested 1,500 traffickers. A Greek minister was speaking Saturday to ambassadors from other European Union countries plus Switzerland and the United Kingdom Saturday as he guided them to a still expanding border wall in the country’s northeast. Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos told the envoys that “countries of first reception” such as Greece can’t bear by themselves the numbers of migrants. Greece is expanding the existing 27-kilometer (17-mile) steel border wall to eventually cover most of the 192-kilometer (12-mile) land border with Turkey.