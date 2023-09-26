ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s minister for migration says the government is planning a major regularization program for migrants to meet pressing demands in the labor market despite a recent increase in illegal arrivals. Dimitris Kairidis told state-run radio Tuesday that the program would target an estimated 300,000 migrants who are undocumented or whose residence permits have expired to help address acute shortages in agriculture, construction and tourism. The plan – similar to a 2020 reform in Italy – is due to be discussed later Tuesday at a national security meeting to be attended by Cabinet members and military leaders and chaired by center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Kairidis says the shortages are slowing landmark public works projects.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.