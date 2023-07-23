ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Some 19,000 people have been evacuated from the Greek island of Rhodes as wildfires continued burning for a sixth day on three fronts, Greek authorities said on Sunday. The Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection said it was “the largest evacuation from a wildfire in the country.” Local police said that 16,000 were evacuated by land and 3,000 by sea, from 12 villages and several hotels, with no casualties. Six people were briefly hospitalized with respiratory problems and were later released. Displaced people have been provided with accommodation in other hotels, gyms and a conference center. Greek Authorities are in contact with embassies to assist those who might have left their travel documents behind.

