ATHENS, Greece (AP) — All 105 soccer fans suspected of being involved in extensive clashes in the Greek capital that ended in the death of a 29-year-old AEK Athens supporter have been ordered to be detained pending their trial. Three examining magistrates and two prosecutors questioned the detained fans in batches. The 102 Croat citizens and 3 Greeks have all denied any culpability in the fatal stabbing of Michalis Katsouris. Police said he died from a stab wound and 10 others were injured when scores of Croatian supporters wielding wooden clubs and metal bats attacked bystanders outside AEK’s Opap Arena last Monday.

