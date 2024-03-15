ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s left-wing opposition leader has briefly stepped away from politics for a mandatory stint in the military. Stefanos Kasselakis appeared Friday at an artillery training camp in central Greece to start his brief service in the country’s conscription-based armed forces. A U.S.-based businessman until his unexpected election to the Syriza party’s leadership in September, the 35-year-old Kasselakis is expected to spend less than three weeks in the army.

