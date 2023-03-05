By DEMETRIS NELLAS and COSTAS KANTOURIS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has apologized for any responsibility Greece’s government bears for the deadliest train crash in the country’s history. At least 57 people died when a passenger train and a freight train collided late Tuesday. A stationmaster accused of mistakenly guiding the two trains onto the same track is facing negligent homicide charges and appeared in court on Sunday. After Mitsotakis said the crash resulted from a “tragic human error,” opposition parties accused him of trying to cover up the state’s role. Mitsotakis wrote on Facebook that he owed “everyone, and especially the victims’ relatives, a big apology, both personal and on behalf of all who governed the country for many years.”