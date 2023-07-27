RHODES, Greece (AP) — Wildfires briefly reached the outskirts of Athens on Thursday as strong wind gusts caused flare-ups around Greece, disrupting highway traffic and rail services. The fires have raged across parts of the country during three successive Mediterranean heat waves over two weeks, leaving five people dead. A European Union science agency said wildfire carbon emissions for July in Greece were by far the highest since records started 20 years ago. Funerals for two pilots who died in a firefighting plane crash this week will be held on Thursday and Friday.

By PETROS GIANNAKOURIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

