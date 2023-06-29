By Adam Bartow

Click here for updates on this story

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) — The Goodwill store in Falmouth was evacuated Wednesday after someone donated a grenade to the store.

As per store policy, the store was cleared, and the police were called. Police later determined the grenade was not live, and had been deactivated.

A spokesperson for Goodwill Northern New England said that, while rare, it is not unheard of for grenades to be dropped off. She was also clear that Goodwill does not accept grenades, live or not, as donations.

“We have old antique items in our homes, in our barns that we might want to donate, but just give it an extra glance before you do, because it can be really scary for our employees,” said spokesperson Heather Steeves.

“I don’t think this was purposeful or anyone trying to be harmful in Maine. We just have a lot of old stuff. So I think someone probably accidentally donated their grandpa’s old deactivated grenade for some reason. So yeah, no reason to think it was malice.”

Falmouth Police took the grenade away to dispose of it properly. The store has now reopened for normal business.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



