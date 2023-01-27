By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

The outrage, frustration, sadness and anger over the killing of Tyre Nichols was evident around the NBA on Friday. Games were played not long after the video was released showing how Nichols, a 29-year-old father, was killed by five Memphis police officers. Several teams released statements of support for the family, as did the National Basketball Players Association. And the emotions around the league were palpable, as has been the case so many times after so many other similar incidents in recent years.