Attorneys for a group of Michigan activists are asking the state Supreme Court to hear an appeal of a lower court’s ruling that would allow former President Donald Trump’s name on the state’s presidential primary ballot. Filings late Thursday afternoon seek an “immediate and expedited consideration” for appeal and an “emergency application” to bypass the state Appeals Court. The liberal group Free Speech for People had sued to force Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to bar Trump from the ballot. They pointed to a section of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment that prohibits a person from running for federal office if they have engaged in insurrection. Court of Claims Judge James Redford rejected their arguments.

