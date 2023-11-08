ATACORA, Benin (AP) — Groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State have been spreading from the vast, arid expanse south of the Sahara Desert into wealthier nations on the coast of West Africa. In the past, experts thought militants wanted to use the West African coastal states as bases for attacks on nearby governments. Now, militancy is taking root on the coast, in countries like Benin, Togo and Ghana. The jihadis’ activity in Benin is concentrated in the north of the country. There, the residents of one town tucked behind lush hills and windy unpaved roads told The Associated Press last month that civilians can no longer move freely. Because of the jihadi threat, people live in constant fear.

