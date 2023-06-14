GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A Guatemalan tribunal has convicted newspaper founder and editor José Rubén Zamora and sentenced him to six years in prison in a money laundering case, concluding a trial press freedom groups decried as a political persecution aimed at silencing a critical voice. The administration of Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei has been criticized internationally for backsliding on democratic principles and weaponizing the country’s prosecutors and courts to pursue perceived enemies. Giammattei has denied there was any political motivation. Zamora’s El Periodico newspaper published investigations about corruption in the administrations of Giammattei and his predecessors. Zamora’s work has been internationally recognized. The three-judge panel announced the verdict Wednesday.

