TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities have detained a Guatemalan man wanted by the United States for allegedly participating in the importation of the precursor chemicals used by the Sinaloa cartel to make fentanyl. Two officials in the Chiapas state prosecutor’s office who requested anonymity said Monday that immigration authorities stopped Jason Antonio Yan López at the airport in Tapachula on Sunday and turned him over to agents from the prosecutor’s office. Yang López was being processed on organized crime charges. Tapachula is just across the border from Guatemala. The U.S. Treasury sanctioned Yang López in January 2023 for allegedly importing fentanyl precursors for the cartel.

