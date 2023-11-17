GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s Attorney General’s office has formally requested that President-elect Bernardo Arévalo and his vice president be stripped of their immunity so it can investigate them for allegedly encouraging the student occupation of the country’s only public university. Cultural Heritage prosecutor Ángel Saúl Sánchez had announced on Thursday that he planned to make the request while federal agents executed search warrants and sought to arrest dozens of members of Arévalo’s Seed Movement party. That announcement drew waves of criticism from within and outside Guatemala. Sánchez formally requested that immunity be lifted for Arévalo, Vice President-elect Karin Herrera, three lawmakers and a deputy-elect from the Seed Movement.

