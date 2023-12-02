ILION, N.Y. (AP) — A gun factory in upstate New York with a history stretching back to the 19th century is scheduled to close in March. A letter from the company to union officials said that RemArms, the current version of Remington Arms, will close its facility in the Mohawk Valley village of Ilion around March 4. The letter reported on by the Observer-Dispatch of Utica said the company “did not arrive at this decision lightly.” Remington is the country’s oldest gun maker. The factory site in Ilion dates to 1828, with many of the current buildings constructed early in the 20th century.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.