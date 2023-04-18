NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Protesters calling for gun safety legislation were blocked from bringing caskets inside Tennessee’s Capitol, but a recently reinstated legislator escorted an infant-sized casket inside before he was barred from carrying it onto the House floor. Protesters led by Bishop William Barber II marched in Nashville on Monday, demanding that lawmakers pass the legislation and stop using their authority to trample democracy. Rep. Justin Jones, who returned to the General Assembly last week after his ouster over a House floor pro-gun control demonstration, carried an infant-sized casket past troopers and security. The sergeant-at-arms stopped him from bringing it onto the floor.

