DORAL, Fla. (AP) — A gunfight at a suburban Miami bar has left two people dead and seven injured. Investigators say a fight broke out around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a bar in Doral, Florida. Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta says that when a security guard intervened, an unnamed man took out a gun and shot and killed the security guard. Two off-duty Doral police officers who were also providing security returned fire, with one of them killing the assailant. One of the officers was shot in the leg but has been released from the hospital. Six other bystanders were also hit by gunfire, with two hospitalized Saturday in critical condition.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.