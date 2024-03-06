By Eliza Pace

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — Like an oasis in the desert, the Gunlock waterfalls have returned.

The waterfalls don’t exist year-round and aren’t even guaranteed every year. The waterfalls are a result of when the water level at Gunlock Reservoir overflows its banks and cascades down the surrounding red rock formations.

The waterfalls have become a popular attraction for visitors over the past few years and officials are urging people to be careful when they visit.

“Recreating on the rocks near the waterfalls is dangerous. Rocks are slick, water is swift, and covered hazards exist in the pools,” Gunlock State Park said on their website. “We strongly encourage visitors to use caution and be observant in the area. With changing weather this early in the season, there is the possibility of ice and additional slippery conditions. Please follow the advice of the signage posted in the area.”

While beautiful, the conditions around these waterfalls can be dangerous. A year ago, the falls were gushing with water following a record-breaking year of snow. Officials begged people to be careful around the waterfalls after multiple people sustained injuries while visiting.

Officials remind visitors that the waterfalls are within Gunlock State Park, which is a fee area. Utah State Parks annual day-use passes are accepted. To check if the waterfalls are flowing before your visit, go to Gunlock State Park’s website, to get updates on current conditions.

