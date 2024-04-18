ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The police chief in Albany, New York says a gunman who wounded a police officer in the leg after a brief chase shot himself to death and was not killed by the officer’s returning fire. Chief Eric Hawkins said Thursday that Amiel Layeni died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Police had said early Wednesday that Officer Jonathan Damphier fatally shot Layeni as he returned fire after being shot in the thigh. Body camera video shows Layeni shooting the officer but police aren’t releasing the rest. At least ten shots were fired. Police will review the shooting internally and the state attorney general and the Albany Community Police Review Board will investigate.

