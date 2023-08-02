SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police have shot and killed a gunman on a community college campus after he fatally wounded a police dog. Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at a hospital after the pre-dawn confrontation Wednesday at San Diego Mesa College. His name wasn’t immediately released. Police say they spotted a Tesla whose driver reportedly fired at another motorist following a road dispute. Police say the driver refused to pull over and finally abandoned the car on the college campus. Police confronted him a short distance away but they say he refused to drop the gun and an officer shot the gunman after he shot the dog.

