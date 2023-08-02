SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police have shot and killed a gunman on a community college campus after he fatally wounded a police dog. Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at a hospital after the pre-dawn confrontation Wednesday at San Diego Mesa College. His name wasn’t immediately released. Police say they spotted a Tesla whose driver reportedly fired at another motorist following a road dispute. Police say the driver refused to pull over and finally abandoned the car on the college campus. Police confronted him a short distance away but they say he refused to drop the gun and an officer shot the gunman after he shot the dog.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.