NEW YORK (AP) — A man who opened fire on a New York City subway train during rush hour last year is scheduled to be sentenced. Frank James pleaded guilty to terrorism charges earlier this year for the April 2022 mass shooting, which left 10 people wounded. He faces the possibility of life in prison at his sentencing Thursday. His attorneys requested a reduced sentence of 18 years, citing his mental illness and pointing to the lack of fatalities as evidence that James didn’t intend to kill anyone. Federal prosecutors say James spent years carefully planning the subway shooting in order to “inflict maximum damage at the height of rush hour.” They say the fact that no one was killed was “miraculous.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.