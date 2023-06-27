MEXICO CITY (AP) — A commando of armed men has abducted 14 state police officers in southern Mexico, prompting a heavy deployment of federal and local forces. The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection in Chiapas province said the 14 officers are all men and an air and ground operation was underway to locate them. An official with the state police force, who asked not to be quoted because he was not authorized to speak to the press, said the agents were traveling to the capital of Chiapas in a personnel transport truck when they were intercepted by several trucks with gunmen. The abduction occurred on the highway between Ocozocoautla and Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

