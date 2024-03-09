ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police in Nigeria say armed men have invaded a school in northwestern Nigeria and abducted 15 children. The attack came at about 1 a.m. local time Saturday — about 48 hours after nearly 300 students were seized in the conflict-hit region. School abductions are common in Nigeria’s conflict-hit northern region especially since the 2014 kidnapping over 200 schoolgirls by Islamic extremists in Borno state’s Chibok village shocked the world. A police tactical squad has been deployed in search of the students .

