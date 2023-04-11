NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s army says gunmen killed five soldiers and wounded others during a weekend ambush of a military convoy performing escort duties. No one has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack. The chief of staff for Niger’s army says it occurred in northern Niger’s Agadez region. The convoy was leaving the a gold mining site when it was hit. Local residents say armed groups and people who come to steal gold frequent the area. Niger has been battling a jihadi insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that’s killed thousands. However, attacks by jihadi groups in the Agadez region have been rare in recent years.

